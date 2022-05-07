A 64-year-old Newark woman was killed in a one-car crash Friday night on I-495.
The woman was the passenger in a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis that was traveling southbound on 495 near the Philadelphia Pike exit shortly before 9:30 p.m., Delaware State Police said.
The car went out of its lane going around a curve and ran into the median before hitting a guardrail and flipping onto its roof.
The woman was taken to Christiana Hospital and pronounced dead--police are withholding her name pending family notification.
The driver, a 65-year-old Newark man, is hospitalized at Christiana with injuries police say aren't life-threatening, and they're waiting for toxicology results to determine whether the driver was impaired in any way.
The Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash, and anyone with information can call Sergeant John Jefferson at 302.365.8484.
Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com