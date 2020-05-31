A single-vehicle crash that took down a power line in Newark Saturday night left the car's driver hurt--and with a ticket.
The man was driving too fast on Christina Parkway (Route 4) near Elkton Road shortly before 10 p.m. on May 30, 2020, when his Ford Mustang crossed the center line, went through a guardrail, flipped over and hit a pole, downing the line, Newark police said.
The driver was seriously hurt, but conscious when police got there; he was hospitalized and later cited for speeding and careless driving.
Route 4 was closed at the scene for roughly an hour after the crash.