One suspect is in custody, and police are searching for a second, in connection with an early morning carjacking in Dover on Thursday, June 16, 2022.
Dover Police say the incident happened at the Royal Farms on South Saulsbury Road around 12:30 a.m.
The victim told officers she left her car running in the parking lot and saw two men get inside.
She ran out to the parking lot, but one of the suspects pointed a handgun at her, and drove off.
Smyrna Police spotted the stolen vehicle two different times leading to two separate pursuits.
The second started around 3:30 a.m. and ended up back in Dover on South Governors Avenue when the vehicle stopped and the suspects bailed out.
20-year old Dakota Borntreger was arrested, allegedly with two handguns; the second suspect got away.
Borntreger faces the following charges:
- -Robbery 1st Degree
- -Possession of Untraceable Firearm (2x)
- -Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited
- -Wearing a Disguise
- -Conspiracy 2nd Degree
He's being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $46,000 cash bond.