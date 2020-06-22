One suspect is out on bail, and a second still at large, after the robbery of a dollar store in New Castle Sunday.
James Darden and the second suspect smashed the front window of the Family Dollar Store on New Castle Avenue with a brick early Sunday morning, and once inside, the two made off with merchandise including cigarettes, food, beverages and electronics totaling about $500.00, Delaware State Police said.
Troopers linked Darden to the break-in and theft, and nabbed him after he was seen panhandling in front of a nearby BP station hours later.
Darden was arraigned and released, but his alleged accomplice is still on the lam, and anyone who may know his whereabouts can call Anyone with information in reference to this incident is asked to contact Troop 2, Corporal Kirchenbauer at 302.834.2620.
Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1.800-TIP.3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.