One man is charged, and police are searching for another, after a traffic stop Friday morning resulted in a drug arrest.
A trooper tried to pull over a car heading northbound on Governor Printz Boulevard near Rysing Drive around 12:30 a.m., Delaware State Police said.
The car had fake New Jersey license plates, and the driver slowed down, but wouldn't stop until he got to Kynlyn Drive, at which point the passenger bailed out and ran off.
The trooper ran after the passenger, the car sped away, and the trooper got back into his cruiser and chased the car till the driver stopped in a parking lot off Riverside Drive and tried to run as well.
Eventually, 19-year-old Christopher Deputy of Wilmington was caught and charged with offenses including driving without a license, resisting arrest, pot possession and conspiracy--he's out on bail.
Warrants are out for Deputy's passenger, Jarrod Reams, and anyone who knows where Reams is can call Troop 1 at 302.761.6677 or 911.