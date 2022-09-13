Dover Police said they caught one of two men suspected in a string of armed hold ups since the beginning of the month.
Officers responded to three reported robberies on Saturday, September 3rd:
- 12:09 a.m. in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory on Rt. 13
- 1:20 a.m. in the parking lot of One Stop on Whiteoak Road
- 2:00 a.m. in the parking lot of Lake Club Apartments on Rt. 13
Then around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 11th, police received the report of another armed hold up in the parking lot of Lake Club Apartments.
About 90 minutes later, two suspects were spotted in the parking lot of St. Andrews Church. One man was caught; the other got away.
Tyrese Payne, 31, faces four robbery charges and is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $110,000 cash bail.