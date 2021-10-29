The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of an apartment building fire in Claymont late Thursday night, October 28, 2021.
The blaze at Naamans Apartments on Montclair Drive was reported just after 11 p.m.
When Claymont firefighters arrived there was smoke coming from a ground level apartment.
A 77-year old man was rescued from the apartment, treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics, and taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition with burns and smoke inhalation.
Three other residents of the building were checked for injuries but did not require hospitalization.
The fire was contained to the original apartment.