A 3-vehicle crash in Sussex County late Friday night left a Pennsylvania man dead and two other people hospitalized.
A Jeep Wrangler traveling westbound on Seashore Highway near Woodenhawk Road in Bridgeville shortly before midnight crossed the double yellow lines, sideswiped an eastbound pickup truck and collided head-on with a car following the truck, Delaware State Police said.
The Jeep flipped over and the car spun, and police say the 20-year-old driver of the car was killed by the collision, while his passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was seriously injured.
The deceased victim's parents, who were driving the pickup truck, weren't hurt.
The driver of the Jeep, a 49-year-old Maryland woman, is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, and police are still investigating why her Jeep veered into oncoming traffic.
The crash closed Seashore Highway at the scene for about 4 hours, and police are asking anyone who may have seen what happened to contact Sergeant J. Burns by calling 302.703.3269.
Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.847.jeep 3333.