One victim is dead and 2 others, including a 14-year-old boy, are hospitalized after 3 shootings in a little more than 3 hours in Wilmington.
The first shooting happened around 6:25 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Lombard Street, city police said.
Officers found a 22-year-old man who was taken to a hospital to be treated but died of his wound.
Around 9:30, a 57-year-old man was shot along the 2500 block of North Tatnall Street, and about 10 minutes after that, officers located a 14-year-old boy who'd been shot along the 2300 block of North West Street.
The teen and the 57-year-old man are in stable condition, and there's no suspect information yet for any of the shootings.
Police are asking anyone who can help investigators piece together what happened to call city detectives or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333.