A 17-year-old was murdered in one of two shootings in Wilmington Tuesday evening.
Police said the 17-year-old boy was shot at around 7:00 p.m in the 500 block of Pine Street in the East Side neighborhood.
He died after being taken to a local hospital.
Less than an hour later, police said an 18-year-old man was shot in the 1000 block of West 7th Street in the Cool Spring/Tilton Park section of the city, at around 7:56 p.m., according to Wilmington Police.
He is listed in stable condition.
Police provided no suspect information with either shooting.