A person was found dead inside a home that caught on fire north of Middletown Monday morning.
Firefighters responded to the Airmont development just after 9:30 a.m. on January 17, 2022, where they found a house fully engulfed in flames on the 200 block of Oak Drive.
The state Fire Marshal's Office said Odessa firefighters discovered a person dead inside the home as they were putting out the flames.
Officials are still investigating the cause and origin of the fire, while an autopsy will be conducted on the body.
No one else was injured. Damage is estimated at $200,000, according to the fire marshal.