One man is dead, and another seriously hurt, after two motorcycles collided Wednesday night, June 8, 2022, on Route 13 in the Midvale area.
Delaware State Police say the crash occurred around 8:15 p.m. when one motorcycle pulled out of the parking lot of a business and attempted to cross all four northbound lanes to get to a left turn lane.
The motorcycle, operated by a 21-year old Dover man, was hit by a motorcycle ridden by a 39-year old New Castle man. Both were thrown to the ground.
The New Castle man died from his injuries on Thursday, June 9th.
The Dover man was in serious condition.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate the crash.