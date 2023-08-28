Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash late Sunday morning, August 27, 2023, on Route 113 south of Ellendale.
Crash investigators said, around 11:30 a.m. for an unknown reason, a southbound car swerved hard left across the grass median, and was broadsided by an SUV headed northbound.
Ellendale fire officials said two of the injured were trapped in the wreckage of the car, which required firefighters to remove all four doors, cut and flap the roof, and displace the dash.
The passenger in the car, an 18-year old woman, died at the hospital.
The driver, a 39-year old woman, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
A 4-year old boy in the back seat was seriously hurt.
All of the car's occupants were from Ellendale.
The driver and passenger in the SUV were from Bangor, Pennsylvania.
They suffered non-life threatening injuries.