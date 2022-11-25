One man is dead, one person arrested, and two suspects on the loose in connection to an early morning shooting on Thursday, November 24, 2022, on Forest Creek Drive in Dover.
Police responded to a residence around 3:45 a.m. and found 29-year old Walter Pereira with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the hospital.
Police said two men are wanted for the murder.
Officers arrested another resident, 29-year old Rayvaughn Jones on drug and weapons offenses, but not in connection to the shooting.
Police said they found seven guns, $7,000 in suspected drug money, and a variety of drugs including pot, cocaine, meth, LSD, and nearly one thousand oxycodone pills in the residence.