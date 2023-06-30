The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the second fatal fire this week in New Castle County.
Volunteer Hose of Middletown Fire Company was alerted to a fire at Sully's Pub at the intersection of Main and Broad streets around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023.
Arriving firefighters reported a fire in a second floor apartment. While battling the flames firefighters also discovered a body inside the apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Fire damage was contained to the one apartment.
On Wednesday night a person died in a house fire in the Limerick neighborhood off of Lancaster Pike.