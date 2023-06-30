Sully's Pub fire
Volunteer Hose Fire Company

The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the second fatal fire this week in New Castle County.

Volunteer Hose of Middletown Fire Company was alerted to a fire at Sully's Pub at the intersection of Main and Broad streets around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023.

Arriving firefighters reported a fire in a second floor apartment. While battling the flames firefighters also discovered a body inside the apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fire damage was contained to the one apartment.

On Wednesday night a person died in a house fire in the Limerick neighborhood off of Lancaster Pike.

