Delaware State Police said a 25-year old man is dead as the result of a single vehicle accident on Route 141 at the Route 52 interchange Friday morning, July 10, 2020.
Investigators said the crash happened just before 6 a.m. when an SUV drifted off the southbound lanes of Route 141 at the Kennett Pike, slammed head-on into a guardrail, and caught fire.
First responders were unable to get the victim out of the wreck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers are not sure why the vehicle ran off the roadway.
The victim's identity has not been released.