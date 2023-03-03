An 18-year old from New Castle is dead following a fiery single car crash along Route 9 on Thursday, March 2, 2023.
Delaware State Police said the accident happened northbound on River Road near Federal School Lane around 9:15 p.m.
The victim lost control of the car he was driving which began to skid across the roadway, hit an elevated section of curb, overturned, and went airborne into an area of reeds and woods.
The car caught fire, trapping the driver who police said was not wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A front seat passenger, who was buckled in, survived the crash uninjured.
The road was closed about four hours while the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit conducted an investigation.