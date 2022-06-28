The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating a multi-vehicle fatal crash that occurred around 3 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022, on westbound Route 40 at the intersection with Route 72 in Bear.
Troopers said a car traveling at an apparent high rate of speed on westbound Route 40 plowed into a line of traffic stopped at a red light.
The driver of that car, a 43-year old man from Bear, was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
A total of four other vehicles were collected up in the crash, scattering wreckage across the intersection.
Three of the drivers, a 54-year old man from Newark, a 25-year old woman from Magnolia, and a 27-year old woman from Brooklyn, New York, were all treated and released from Christiana Hospital. The fourth driver was unhurt.
The crash shut the intersection down for about three hours during the investigation and cleanup.