The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash on I-495 southbound at the Route 141 off ramp around 2 a.m., Friday, December 30, 2022.
Troopers say a small SUV driven by a 29-year old man was exiting off the interstate when it smashed into the back of a tractor trailer which had stopped in the gore area between the interstate lanes and the off ramp.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The truck driver, a 48-year old man from Hollis, New York, was not hurt.
The southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for five hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.