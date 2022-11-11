The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is working to determine why a car was stopped in a lane of travel on I-95 triggering a fatal collision early Friday morning, November 11, 2022.
The wreck was reported around 12:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate in the Churchmans Marsh stretch.
Troopers report a car was stopped for an unknown reason in the left center lane and was smashed into by a tractor trailer.
The force of the collision shot the car across three lanes of travel to the right side of the roadway.
The truck stopped on the left shoulder with a debris field between the two vehicles.
A passenger in the car, a 31-year old from Wilmington, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 24-year old from Chester, Pennsylvania, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The truck driver was not hurt.
The crash investigation and cleanup kept the southbound lanes of the interstate closed for six hours.