One person is dead, and at least seven others were injured, in a fire in a mixed use building at Loockerman and S. New streets on Wednesday morning, March 16, 2022.
The fire in the three story brick building was reported at 2:39 a.m. and it took about five hours to declare the situation under control.
Fire companies from across Kent County responded to the scene, and at one point firefighters were evacuated from the building for the threat of a roof collapse.
Several downtown Dover streets around the fire scene were closed, clogged with fire apparatus and hose lines which were providing water to several ladder trucks which were put in operation.
Dover Police said the body of a man was found inside the structure.
The other victims were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and smoke inhalation.
The Dover Police and Fire departments, along with the City's Fire Marshal, are investigating the cause.
It is the 11th fire death in Delaware so far this year as compared to ten in all of 2021.