Mike Phillips

Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside a Canby Park area convenience store Thursday morning, August 26, 2021.

Troopers responded to the Sunoco A-Plus mini-mart on Maryland Avenue at Robinson Lane around 6:15 a.m.

The 34-year old victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.

State Police spokesman Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell said they're looking for a pair of assailants who approached the victim on foot.

Hatchell said someone driving down Maryland Avenue at that time could be a potential witness, and asked if anyone had information related to the shooting to call the State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2821 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.