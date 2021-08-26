Delaware State Police are investigating the shooting death of a man outside a Canby Park area convenience store Thursday morning, August 26, 2021.
Troopers responded to the Sunoco A-Plus mini-mart on Maryland Avenue at Robinson Lane around 6:15 a.m.
The 34-year old victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
State Police spokesman Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell said they're looking for a pair of assailants who approached the victim on foot.
Hatchell said someone driving down Maryland Avenue at that time could be a potential witness, and asked if anyone had information related to the shooting to call the State Police Homicide Unit at 302-741-2821 or Delaware Crimestoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.