Rescue Engine 27

 Volunteer Hose of Middletown

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident early Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, on Bunker Hill Road in Middletown.

According to investigators, two motorcycles were westbound on Bunker Hill Road west of Choptank Road around 2:40 a.m. 

Police said one of the motorcycles crossed the double yellow line in an apparent attempt to pass a Jeep which they said had signaled a left turn into a driveway.

The motorcycle collided with the SUV as it made the turn, and the motorcyclist was ejected.

Troopers said the 25-year old motorcyclist was from Newark and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Jeep, a 46-year old man, was checked at the hospital for minor injuries.

The other motorcyclist fled the scene.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.