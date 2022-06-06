Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident early Sunday morning, June 5, 2022, on Bunker Hill Road in Middletown.
According to investigators, two motorcycles were westbound on Bunker Hill Road west of Choptank Road around 2:40 a.m.
Police said one of the motorcycles crossed the double yellow line in an apparent attempt to pass a Jeep which they said had signaled a left turn into a driveway.
The motorcycle collided with the SUV as it made the turn, and the motorcyclist was ejected.
Troopers said the 25-year old motorcyclist was from Newark and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the Jeep, a 46-year old man, was checked at the hospital for minor injuries.
The other motorcyclist fled the scene.