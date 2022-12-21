The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating two more fatal accidents that occurred on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, - one in Minquadale and one in Dover.
The first collision, between a passenger vehicle and a dump truck, occurred in the southbound lanes of Route 13 near Gracelawn Cemetery around 7:30 a.m.
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.
The southbound lanes were closed for five hours while that crash was investigated and cleared.
Then around 1 p.m. a two vehicle crash occurred on Route 9 in the area of Pickering Beach Road behind Dover Air Force Base.
One person was declared at that location, and one person taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.