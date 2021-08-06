A woman is dead and two other people were seriously hurt, in a multiple vehicle crash on northbound Route 1 near Odessa around 2:15 a.m. Friday.
Officials with the Delaware Department of Transportation said the crash on August 6, 2021, involved three cars and a tractor trailer with a debris field stretching for about a quarter of a mile.
New Castle County paramedics said one of the victims was trapped in the wreckage and another ejected.
Medics pronounced a woman dead at the scene.
A 50-year old man was taken in critical condition to Christiana Hospital with head and chest injuries.
A 79-year old woman suffered lower body injuries and was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
The northbound lanes of Route 1 were closed for about seven and a half hours while members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene.