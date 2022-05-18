A 25-year old man from Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania, died as a result of injuries suffered in a single vehicle crash Friday night, May 13, 2022.
Delaware State Police said the victim, Anthony Rivera, was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Troopers investigating the crash said Rivera lost control of his pick up truck on Murphy Road near the intersection with Foulk Road and hit a utility pole.
Police said the victim, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected.
Sources tell WDEL News the driver may have been involved in some sort of incident at the nearby Wawa, and did a burnout coming out of the parking lot just prior to the crash.