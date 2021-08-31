One person is dead, and another seriously hurt, after the car they were in crossed into oncoming traffic on Old Baltimore Pike just east of the Maryland state line on Monday afternoon, August 30, 2021.
Delaware State Police said the car was eastbound in the area of Dixie Line Road when it crossed into the westbound lanes and hit a Jeep head-on.
A third vehicle then plowed into the wreckage.
A 38-year old woman was trapped and had to extricated by Aetna firefighters.
She was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics, but troopers said she was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
The driver of the car, a 28-year old man, suffered serious injuries.
The other two drivers involved suffered non-life threatening injuries.
The road was closed for about four hours while the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash.