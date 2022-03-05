The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fatal two-alarm fire early Saturday morning, March 5, 2022, in Pike Creek.
The blaze was reported on West Brigantine Court at the Mermaid Run Condominiums shortly before 3 a.m., and when Mill Creek firefighters arrived flames were already shooting from one of the units.
Three buildings, containing a total of eighteen units, were heavily damaged, and fire officials found a person dead inside one of those units.
The victim's body was turned over to the Medical Examiner for identification and to determine the exact cause of death.
The fire marshal's office said about thirty people were displaced by the fire and the Red Cross was called in to assist them.