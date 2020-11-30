A man is dead, and a woman is hospitalized, after being shot Sunday evening, November 29, 2020, on Arbor Drive in Overview Gardens.
New Castle County police responded to the area around 5 p.m. and found a 33-year old man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Eddie Johnson was treated at the scene by New Castle County paramedics but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police say a 37-year old woman had already been taken to the hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound before police arrived.
Detectives determined the pair were allegedly shot, following an argument, by 47-year old Vincent Young, the female victim's ex-boyfriend.
Young is charged with murder, assault, and endangering the life of a child, and is being held on 226-thousand dollars bail.