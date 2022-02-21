Edward Martin

Edward Martin

 Delaware State Police

A Lewes man died following a shooting inside a Rehoboth Beach bar early Sunday morning.

Delaware State Police responded to the Coastal Taproom on John J. Williams Highway around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, for the report of a shooting.

Troopers found 41-year-old Arrick Richards shot inside in the bar.

He was taken to Beebe Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Edward Martin, 46, of Millsboro was identified as the suspect.

Police said the two were playing pool, a verbal argument  broke out, and Martin allegedly shot the other man.

Troopers said Martin was arrested later without incident following a traffic stop near Long Neck.

A gun was recovered in the vehicle, according to police.

Martin was charged with murder and sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on $800,000 cash bond.

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.