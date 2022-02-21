A Lewes man died following a shooting inside a Rehoboth Beach bar early Sunday morning.
Delaware State Police responded to the Coastal Taproom on John J. Williams Highway around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, February 20, 2022, for the report of a shooting.
Troopers found 41-year-old Arrick Richards shot inside in the bar.
He was taken to Beebe Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Edward Martin, 46, of Millsboro was identified as the suspect.
Police said the two were playing pool, a verbal argument broke out, and Martin allegedly shot the other man.
Troopers said Martin was arrested later without incident following a traffic stop near Long Neck.
A gun was recovered in the vehicle, according to police.
Martin was charged with murder and sent to Sussex Correctional Institution on $800,000 cash bond.