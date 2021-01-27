Delaware State Police said an 88-year old man is dead following a nearly head-on crash on Shipley Road near Springer Middle School.
The crash happened around 6:15 on Tuesday evening, January 27, 2021.
Troopers say a car driven by the victim southbound on Shipley Road crossed over the double yellow line and hit a northbound SUV.
Talleyville firefighters removed the victims from both vehicles and they were treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics.
The man was pronounced dead at a hospital.
A 63-year old woman driving the SUV was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
It's unknown what caused the driver to travel into oncoming traffic.
The road was closed for about three hours while the crash was being investigated.