The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating a fatal single vehicle crash Saturday night, March 4, 2023, near Newark.
Troopers said an SUV was northbound on the interstate prior to the Welcome Center around 10:30 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the highway and overturned.
A 30-year old woman, who was a passenger, died at Christiana Hospital.
The driver, a 24-year old man, and another female passenger aged 23, suffered non-life threatening injuries.
All three are from Wilmington.