One person is dead after their car ran off of I-495 in the Holly Oak area, and hit a tree along the fence line next to Governor Printz Boulevard.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023.
The impact was so violent the tree was uprooted and the car wrapped around it.
Fire and rescue crews from Claymont and Brandywine Hundred fire companies worked for more than an hour to extricate the victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver was a 60-year old man from Philadelphia.
Due to the amount of emergency equipment on location, both southbound I-495 and Governor Printz Boulevard were shut down.
The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.