A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday night in Wilmington, making him the fourth person to be shot in the city Saturday.
Taquan Davis was shot along the 200 block of South Harrison Street in the city's Hedgeville section at about 7 p.m. and died of his injuries at a hospital, city police said.
Earlier Saturday, three other men were shot and wounded within a roughly 3-hour time span---the first around 10:25 a.m. in the 500 block of South Locust Street in Southbridge; the 20-year-old victim was hospitalized in stable condition, police said.
Around 12:30 p.m., officers found out a 32-year-old man who'd been shot had turned up at a hospital--he'd been wounded at Taylor and Pine streets on the city's East Side and was also last reported in stable condition
Around 1:10 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot at 23rd and Pine streets; he was listed in critical condition.
Anyone with information on the shootings can call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.33.33.
.