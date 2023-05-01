A shooting in Rehoboth Beach over the weekend has resulted in a man's death. A woman is still in the hospital.
According to Rehoboth Beach Police, an officer entered a room at a hotel on Christian Street after responding to what was initially believed to be a suicide Sunday. A male and a female were found with gunshot wounds to the head. The officer also located loaded handguns near each victim.
A 28-year-old Coatesville, Pennsylvania man was dead at the scene. Police said the woman is 23 years old and from Newark. She was hospitalized on life support at last report.
Police said the names of the people who were shot are not being released at this time "out of respect for the privacy of the victims." Police were not seeking any more people related to the investigation, and there was no current threat to public safety.