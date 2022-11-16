Route 13 fatal

First responders from Citizens Hose, Cheswold, Leipsic, and Kent County paramedics responded to a fatal single vehicle crash on Route 13

 Kent County Dept. of Public Safety

One person died, and another was seriously hurt, in a single vehicle accident on Route 13 between Smyrna and Cheswold on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes in the area of Twin Willows Road.

A pick up truck, driven by a 59-year old from Dover, ran off the roadway, hit a tree and overturned.

The driver was declared dead at the scene.

Rescue crews from Citizens Hose of Smyrna, Cheswold, and Leipsic fire companies worked with Kent County paramedics on a 22-year old front seat passenger.

The victim was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.