One person died, and another was seriously hurt, in a single vehicle accident on Route 13 between Smyrna and Cheswold on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Delaware State Police say the crash happened around 2:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes in the area of Twin Willows Road.
A pick up truck, driven by a 59-year old from Dover, ran off the roadway, hit a tree and overturned.
The driver was declared dead at the scene.
Rescue crews from Citizens Hose of Smyrna, Cheswold, and Leipsic fire companies worked with Kent County paramedics on a 22-year old front seat passenger.
The victim was flown to the hospital with serious injuries.