One person is dead, and another in serious condition, following a fiery crash in Glasgow Thursday, October 8, 2020.
According to New Castle County Paramedics, the crash took place at 4:36 p.m. in the area of westbound Route 40 and LaGrange Parkway, just west of Peoples Plaza.
Rescue crews found both vehicles on fire, and responded to two victims.
Paramadics said one was pronounced dead at the scene, while man suffered suspected internal injuries. They said he was in serious, but stable, condition on his way to Christiana Care.
Route 40 westbound was closed for several hours.