The New Castle County Police Traffic Services Unit continues to investigate a fatal accident early Sunday morning, August 6, 2023, in parkland at the Village of Bayberry North.
The incident was reported just before 2 a.m.
According to police, arriving officers and paramedics found a Jeep on its side in the parkland with a person trapped underneath.
The 20-year old victim was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
Investigators determined the victim was one of three passengers in the vehicle being driven by 21-year old Jymier Hicks of Middletown.
Hicks was allegedly doing donuts in the parkland when the Jeep overturned.
Police said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.
Hicks is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on cash bail of $75,000 on the following charges:
- 2nd degree vehicular homicide
- Receiving stolen property under $1,500
- Driving under the influence of alcohol
- Malicious mischief by a motor vehicle
- Criminal trespass third degree