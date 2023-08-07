Jymier Hicks

 New Castle County Police

The New Castle County Police Traffic Services Unit continues to investigate a fatal accident early Sunday morning, August 6, 2023, in parkland at the Village of Bayberry North.

The incident was reported just before 2 a.m.

According to police, arriving officers and paramedics found a Jeep on its side in the parkland with a person trapped underneath.

The 20-year old victim was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.

Investigators determined the victim was one of three passengers in the vehicle being driven by 21-year old Jymier Hicks of Middletown.

Hicks was allegedly doing donuts in the parkland when the Jeep overturned.

Police said alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

Hicks is being held at Howard Young Correctional Institution on cash bail of $75,000 on the following charges:

  • 2nd degree vehicular homicide
  • Receiving stolen property under $1,500
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol
  • Malicious mischief by a motor vehicle
  • Criminal trespass third degree

