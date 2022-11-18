The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating a fire Thursday morning, November 17, 2022, in the Elkton area that killed one person and critically injured a second.
The fire was reported just after 7 a.m. on Walnut Grove Road.
Firefighters found a woman outside of the house with critical injuries. She was flown to Bayview Medical Center.
Crews also found a man dead in a camper trailer behind the house.
Units from Aetna in Newark, and Christiana fire companies responded to the alarm.
The home sits alongside Little Elk Creek, however, due to low water levels, the creek could not be used for drafting operations.