A Middletown man is dead, and three other people hurt, as the result of a head-on crash Wednesday night, May 24, 2023, near Middletown.
Delaware State Police said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on Warwick Road south of Middleneck Road, east of the Maryland State line.
Investigators say a car collided with an SUV, but it is unclear at this time which direction each vehicle was traveling, and which one crossed the double yellow line.
Two women in the SUV, the 57-year old driver and a 63-year old passenger - both from Virginia Beach - were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the car, a 24-year old Townsend man, also sustained non-life threatening injuries.
His passenger, a 24-year old man from Middletown, died at the hospital.
The road was closed for seven hours during the investigation and clean up.