A man is dead, and three other people were hospitalized after a shooting scene in Dover Wednesday night.
Dover Police said they were called to the 100 block of South New Street at around 11:08 p.m. on June 30, 2021, where they found at least 46 shell casings.
Police said they found one man dead, and two others were sent to Kent General Hospital with unspecified injuries. Another woman drove herself to the hospital, the condition of those three people were not announced.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302)736-7111.