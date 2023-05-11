A wrong-way crash on I-495 has claimed one life.
Delaware State Police said a car was going northbound in the southbound lanes of I-495 south of Philadelphia Pike late Wednesday night at 10:44 p.m., when it sideswiped three vehicles. The car crossed over to the northbound lanes and kept going at a slow speed on two damaged front rims, and a car crashed into the damaged vehicle from behind.
The driver of the car that went the wrong way, a 30-year-old Wilmington man, died later at a hospital. Police said he was not wearing his seat belt. One other driver needed hospital treatment for his injuries.
I-495 was closed for about four-and-a-half hours due to the crash, which is still under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident or who might have witnessed it is asked to contact the Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-365-8484 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.