One person was hospitalized following a house fire in the Penarth neighborhood off of Foulk Road on Monday night, January 18, 2021.
Firefighters were called out to Penarth Drive just after 11:30 p.m.
New Castle County paramedics said three people were out of the house upon their arrival.
An 18-year old woman and a 63-year old man were checked out at the scene, while a 63-year old woman was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition for treatment of smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.