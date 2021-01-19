Penarth fire
Mike Phillips

One person was hospitalized following a house fire in the Penarth neighborhood off of Foulk Road on Monday night, January 18, 2021.

Firefighters were called out to Penarth Drive just after 11:30 p.m.

New Castle County paramedics said three people were out of the house upon their arrival.

An 18-year old woman and a 63-year old man were checked out at the scene, while a 63-year old woman was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition for treatment of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

