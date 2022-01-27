One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in a nasty looking crash in Newport on Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022.
The crash happened at East Justis and North Augustine streets on the east side of Newport just before 7 p.m.
A vehicle hit a heavily wired telephone pole, shearing it off at the base, and ended up rolling over on its side.
New Castle County paramedics said the driver, an approximately 25-year old man, was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable conditon.
The crash knocked out power for a time.
Newport Police are investigating.