Newport crash
Minquas of Newport Fire Company

One person suffered non-life threatening injuries in a nasty looking crash in Newport on Wednesday evening, January 26, 2022.

The crash happened at East Justis and North Augustine streets on the east side of Newport just before 7 p.m.

A vehicle hit a heavily wired telephone pole, shearing it off at the base, and ended up rolling over on its side.

New Castle County paramedics said the driver, an approximately 25-year old man, was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable conditon.

The crash knocked out power for a time.

Newport Police are investigating. 

Tags

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.