New Castle County Police are investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning, September 13, 2023, near Middletown.
Police and paramedics responded to the 900 block of Lissicasey Loop, in the Hyetts Corner subdivision, around 11:40 a.m., for what was first reported as an assault with a weapon.
Arriving officers found a 39-year old man with a gunshot wound.
He was treated at the scene by New Castle County paramedics before taken to Christiana Hospital.
The victim's condition is not known.
County Police said they will be releasing more information about the incident as detectives continue to investigate.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.