A 44-year old man suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on Route 301 near Boyds Corner Road on Monday morning, August 30, 2021.
New Castle County paramedics and Volunteer Hose of Middletown firefighters were dispatched around 6:30 a.m., and found an SUV on its roof in the right lane.
Based on tire tracks and skid marks at the scene, it appears the vehicle veered into the grass median, came back across the northbound lanes of the highway, then hit a guardrail, and flipped over.
Medics say the victim suffered head and chest injuries.
Delaware State Police are investigating the crash.