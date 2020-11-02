One person was hospitalized as the result of a pre-dawn fire in a Wilmington rowhome on Monday, November 2, 2020.
Firefighters arrived on West 9th Street between Dupont and Scott streets around 5:30 a.m. and reported smoke from the second floor of a residence with a report of a person still inside.
Crews simultaneously extinguished the flames while removing the resident.
The victim was taken to the hospital. There's no word on their condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by city fire marshals.