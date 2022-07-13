A New York man is under arrest following a bank robbery in Newark on Tuesday afternoon, July 13, 2022.
Newark Police said 39-year old Calvin Samuel of Valley Stream, New York, was arrested while stopped in a vehicle on West Main Street.
He was the suspect in a robbery that had just occurred at the TD bank location on East Delaware Avenue and South Chapel Street.
Newark Police said he's also suspected in the June 27th robbery of the PNC bank on East Main Street.
Delaware State Police detectives also went to Newark following Samuel's arrest, and charged him in connection with the June 17th robbery of a Wells Fargo bank located on Glasgow Avenue.
Troopers said Samuel allegedly committed eight bank heists in several police jurisdictions including Wilmington, Middletown and Dover, dating back to May of this year.
Samuel is being held at the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution.