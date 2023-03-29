The New Castle County Police Traffic Services Unit is investigating a fatal crash involving a county police vehicle just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, east of the intersection of Kirkwood Highway and Limestone Road.
According to investigators, a car driven by 25-year old Herbert Arreola of Pennsylvania was eastbound on Route 2 when it swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle.
The car hit the center concrete median and went airborne, hitting a westbound county police SUV head on.
Arreola was pronounced dead at Christiana Hospital.
The police officer was treated and released for minor injuries.
The westbound lanes of Kirkwood Highway were closed for five hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.