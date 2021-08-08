One man is dead and another in critical condition after a pair of shootings within hours of each other in Wilmington Saturday.
Officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the 400 block of West 29th Street around 11:15 Saturday morning, police said.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died, and roughly 3 hours later, police located a 31-year-old gunshot victim at Conrad and Scott Streets.
That victim is in critical condition, and police don't have any information about a suspect in either shooting, so they're asking anyone who may know something about the first shooting to call Detective Joseph Wicks (302) 576.3654.
Anyone with information on the second shooting can call Detective Catherine DeSantis (302) 576.3645.
Tipsters can also call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333 or go to delawarecrimestoppers.org.